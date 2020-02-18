The folks over at Royalty Exotics are back with a new video. After removing the back half of bodywork from their Veyron just for fun, the team is now taking a trip to Las Vegas to test the supercar on Dynojet’s research dyno. And the results are amazing.

On paper, the Veyron has 1,001 horsepower (736 kilowatts) from its monstrous 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 cylinder engine. The motor is the equivalent to two narrow-angle V8 engines bolted together and produces a peak torque of 922 pound-feet (1,250 Newton-meters). All that’s measured at the crank.

Royalty Exotics’ Veyron goes for three runs on the dyno and the best numbers it gets are 897 wheel horsepower (669 wheel kilowatts) and 909 lb-ft (1,232 Nm) of torque at the wheels. According to Dynojet, it’s safe to say that an all-wheel-drive car like the Veyron has approximately 20 percent mechanical losses, which translates to a fantastic 1,076 hp (802 kW) and 1,091 lb-ft (1,479 Nm) at the crank. Epic!

One other interesting thing that happens during the dyno run is that the red Veyron, which again runs with a stripped rear end, hits 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour) while standing still on the dyno.

The good news is that the Royalty Exotics team plans to upgrade the 8.0-liter engine of the Veyron with a Ryft exhaust system, which will replace the factory exhausts. This simple but probably quite expensive improvement should provide a boost of between 10 and 15 percent for the engine’s output, which should bring the grand total to at least 1,180 hp (880 kW) at the crank.