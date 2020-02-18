Here at Motor1.com, we admire all kinds of DIY projects. No matter if we talk about an upgraded turbo engine, a lower suspension, or just a few tweaks in the interior to make it more comfortable. You can imagine how impressed we were when we discovered this little gem in Craigslist, brought to our attention by our colleagues at Jalopnik.

It’s the living proof that there are no limits when it comes to modifications of older cars. In this case, this is a 2009 Toyota Tacoma fully transformed to look like the 2018 model, at least on the outside. All installed components are factory OEM parts, including the fenders, hood, hood scoop, LED headlights, bumper, and grille at the front, as well as the entire bed plus the tailgate, reverse camera, and rear bumper. All these come from a 2018 Tacoma and the owner has fabricated custom doors to match the new design.

Gallery: 2009 Toyota Tacoma for sale

16 Photos

The two-door truck is painted in Army Green color that is claimed to be an option for the 2020 Tacoma. Hood graphics and decals on the rear quarter panels complete the exterior visual upgrades. The interior features a 2018 Tacoma infotainment system with OEM GPS antenna and a Bluetooth microphone, plus a factory reverse camera. The owner of the truck says everything works as it should.

Under the hood is an unmodified 2.7-liter engine from the 2009 Tacoma mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The only thing we don’t really like is that the pickup has a 4x2 configuration but the current owner explains he specifically looked for a non-4x4 model for the better gas mileage, which is claimed to be 19 miles per gallon combined.

Save Thousands On A New Toyota Tacoma MSRP $ 26,970 MSRP $ 26,970 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The price of the finished project? “Way more money” that this listing, according to the seller, which currently wants $17,900 for the modified truck.