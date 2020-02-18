Europe’s subcompact crossover segment may be getting crowded, but Toyota is confident there’s still room for one more. Known for the time being simply as the “B-SUV,” the new arrival “blends extensive small car experience with enviable SUV heritage,” which is the company’s way of saying the latest Yaris supermini is getting the crossover treatment. A new shadowy teaser image has been released to show a little bit of the vehicle’s rear end, along with a mustard yellow color.

More important are the two badges on the bottom-right corner of the tailgate, revealing the small crossover will be available with all-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain. The blue Toyota badge further denotes the vehicle has an electrified setup, and it’s flanked by what seem to be slim LED taillights extending onto the tailgate.

A previous teaser image depicted a sketch of the B-SUV’s side profile, hinting at a nearly flat roofline. This leads us to believe the new model will be more practical than the funky C-HR by offering superior room for passengers and their luggage than its cooler cousin. The Nissan Juke competitor will be positioned below the C-HR in Toyota’s lineup and will be longer, taller, and wider than the Yaris. At the same time, it’ll have a longer wheelbase and an off-road-ready suspension arrangement.

Don’t go into thinking the B-SUV will simply represent a Yaris crossover as Toyota has promised it’s going to be “an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model” featuring a “compact, dynamic design and a personality of its own.” The two will share the TNGA-B platform and the 1.5-liter gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain, but look for the high-riding model to have a distinct identity.

The B-SUV will premiere on March 3 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show where Toyota is also bringing the second-generation Mirai, RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, and the GR Yaris – all Euro debuts. In addition, the recently revealed four-cylinder Supra 2.0 is also heading to Switzerland.