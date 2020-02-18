If you’re a regular Motor1.com reader, you know all about Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds. If you’re new to our digital halls, here’s what you need to know about this video. The action takes place on a 3.2-mile runway, but it’s not just any runway. This ultra-flat strip of concrete in Florida was once used by the Space Shuttle, and now it’s a place where the JBPG folks can bolt-up some speed-testing equipment and stretch the legs of the world’s greatest supercars.

This time around, we’re treated to a short-but-sweet run with a 2016 Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. We say short because this particular pass only uses a half-mile stretch of the total space, sampling the supercar’s accelerative capabilities. It’s also a chance to wrap our ears around the glorious sound of Lamborghini’s enduring 6.5-liter V12, which in this iteration makes 740 horsepower (552 kilowatts) for all four wheels to use.

And the wheels make good use of that grip. We briefly see 1.0g on the accelerometer during the Lambo’s blitz through first gear. That’s some terrific bite for an unprepped surface, but the Aventador keeps pulling hard all the way to 159 mph. Specifically, the official speed at the half-mile mark is 159.2 mph, and while timing information isn’t available, a rough estimate shows the Lamborghini covering the distance in around 17 seconds. Folks, that’s quick.

We often see speed runs covering the full 2.7 miles of usable space on the runway, but half-mile sprints are an outstanding showcase of a car’s real-world traction and visceral acceleration. We’ve certainly seen other cars reach much higher top speeds traversing the entire strip, but not many stock vehicles will outrun an Aventador in a half-mile race. Even fewer sound as good doing it.