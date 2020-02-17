The BMW 8 Series is at the top of the automaker’s lineup alongside the X7 SUV. It blends performance, luxury, and style into one. And like other BMW models, the 8 Series has its own high-performance M offering. The M8 Competition is the ultimate BMW super saloon, and the convertible version makes it that much more pleasant to drive on a warm, sunny day. However, the convertible top doesn’t soften the M8’s performance prowess. The AutoTopNL YouTube channel took the M8 Convertible Competition out on the famous German Autobahn to show just how capable the drop-top BMW is – and it’s fast.

Powering the BMW M8 Competition is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine producing 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. BMW claims the M8 Convertible Competition can sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds. The top speed with the optional Driver’s Package is 190 mph (305 kph).

The video shows the M8 Convertible Competition cruising down the Autobahn several times at triple-digit speeds. The M8 Competition reaches its top speed on the unrestricted road, reaching 192 mph (310 kph) before the driver lets off the accelerator. On a damp road, the M8 was still capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, traversing a quarter-mile of asphalt in 11.10 seconds. The M8 cruised past 155 mph (250 kph) in 18.31 seconds.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M8 Coupé

63 Photos

The BMW M8 Convertible Competition’s folding top doesn’t inhibit its performance, providing plenty of power and speed for the average driver. The burbling exhaust system sounds nice, too. As the video states explicitly at the bottom of the video – “Do Not Attempt!” The unrestricted Autobahn is a luxury to those who can drive it. For the rest of us, we have to keep our high-speed driving at the race track.