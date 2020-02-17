The Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup is going away before the brand is able to create a mean AMG variant with a big V8 and plenty of performance. Someone in South Africa is showing the possibilities of shoving and AMG-tuned V8 into a pickup. In this case, it's a Toyota Hilux.

Unfortunately, the video doesn't tell us much about this build beyond showing the engine underneath the Toyota's hood. According to the YouTube description, the truck uses a Mercedes-Benz M156 V8, which is a 6.2-liter V8 available in several tunes. The owner doesn't specify the number in this video. In stock form, the number could be between 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and 518 hp (386 kW). The C63 referenced in the video title would suggest the mill could be making 500 hp (373 kW). Although, it's entirely possible that this one could have some extra tuning to boost the output even higher.

Gallery: Toyota Hilux With AMG Power

5 Photos

What's certain about this truck is that it makes an amazing sound. The naturally aspirated V8 roars as the revs build. Without getting a good look at the interior, it's clear that there's a manual gearbox that allows for some very easy burnouts.

The passenger in this video doesn't have much of substance to say, but his excited sounds tell us everything. This truck is clearly a thrill, but the driver remains nonchalant.

Unfortunately, there aren't many other details about this truck. From looking at it, we can see that the ride height appears lower than stock, and the wheels seem larger. To handle the extra output from the V8, there are probably some tougher drivetrain components, like the differential and half-shafts.