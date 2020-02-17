Could C8 Corvettes become the new Ford Mustang when it comes to embarrassing and potentially deadly antics on the road? Official production on the 2020 Corvette only recently began and none have reached owners yet, but we’ve already seen preproduction cars crash on dry pavement, crash in the snow, and most recently, a couple of GM employees got in hot water after being caught racing on public streets. Now, a new video from Corvette Nut shows a C8 nearly causing an accident with motorcycles by coming to an abrupt stop in the middle of the road to apparently make a U-turn.

The video leaves us with more questions than answers. There’s no background information for the clip, so what you see is what you get. And what do we see? The camera is mounted to the helmet of a motorcycle rider, who is following an Accelerate Yellow C8 Corvette on a two-lane road in some decidedly barren countryside. We’re guessing American southwest but if any readers recognize this area, let us know in the comments because we hate an unsolved mystery.

The cruise with the motorcycle rider and C8 seems to be going just fine until the ‘Vette driver stops very short in the middle of the road. It isn’t necessarily illegal for a car to come to a stop on a two-lane road, but thankfully the motorcycle rider wasn’t following the Corvette close and that’s what prevented a collision here. The rider still had to hit the brakes hard, and that’s when we learn there were actually three riders in the convoy. Two went around the Corvette on the left, with the camera-equipped biker actually diving right as the Corvette suddenly starts to make a left towards the oncoming lane instead of pulling off on the shoulder. Yikes.

This car appears to be another preproduction C8, as we get a very brief glimpse of a Michigan manufacturer license plate on the back of the car as the biker passes on the right. All three riders appear rightfully annoyed with the ‘Vette driver, who then makes a decidedly illegal U-turn in the middle of the road. Our best guess here is that the Corvette driver wasn’t aware of the motorcycles when hitting the brakes for a quick turn, but that certainly doesn't make the situation any less forgiving.

Why make an arbitrary U-turn in the middle of the road? Early in the video we see a white sedan on the side of the road – perhaps this was a dealership with a preproduction car making a flyby video or photos and was unaware of the biker group? Maybe the 'Vette driver recognized the car and was doubling back? It's another mystery, but we're glad this melee didn’t result in a crash.

As for all you prospective C8 owners getting ready to take delivery of your new ride, please set a better example for this car than what we’ve seen from GM drivers thus far.