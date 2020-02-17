The 2021 Toyota Supra arrives in the United States with a more-powerful six-cylinder engine and newly available four-cylinder option. Just looking from the outside, it's not easy to tell which powerplant is under the coupe's hood. In a new video, The Sketch Monkey takes the opportunity to imagine a few different takes on the model's front fascia that could visually differentiate them more.

The designer's idea is to simplify the Supra's rather complicated front end, and he comes up with three ways for Toyota to do it. The first one takes inspiration from earlier generations of the coupe, particularly the third-gen, by putting a horizontal emphasis on the vehicle's face. The second one opts for an even more minimalist look by creating a mostly open lower fascia except for V-shaped uprights near the center. The Sketch Monkey intends the last one to make the car appear lower by moving the inlet closer to the road.

If you want to identify the new Supra models apart, the easiest method is looking at the brakes. The four-cylinder model has single-piston calipers in silver rather than the red, four-piston stoppers on the six-cylinder variant.

The four-cylinder Supra weighs 3,181 pounds (1,442 kilograms), which is 200 (91 kilograms) less than than the four-cylinder. In addition to the different brakes, the 2.0 model loses the adaptive suspension, active differential, and 14-way power seats. An optional Safety and Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, parking sensors, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a 12-speaker stereo.

The 2.0 makes 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic. Toyota estimates the acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) as taking five seconds, and the top speed is 155 mph (250 kph).