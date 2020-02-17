The Defender looks ready to chase down James Bond.

The Land Rover Defender gets a prominent spot in the new James Bond film No Time to Die, and the company is taking advantage of the marketing opportunity by showing the crossover doing some stunts in a new ad. For an extra British touch, there are cameos from some Triumph motorcycles, too.

The clip shows off some Defenders doing some big jumps and speeding off-road. The crossover then hits a creek until reaching a muddy forest trail. It ends with the rig doing rolling and then driving away.

The new Defender First Edtion in the United States arrives with a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter inline-six making a total of 395 horsepower (295 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque while running through an eight-speed automatic. There's all-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, manual locking center differential, and automatic locking rear diff for better traction off-road. As an option, customers can also add a height-adjustable air suspension system.

In the U.S, expect there also to be a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 296 hp (221 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) and possibly a 2.0-liter turbodiesel with 237 hp (177 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm). A plug-in hybrid option should arrive later, and Europeans have the option of a second diesel engine.

The Defender arrives in two body styles. The four-door 110 is available as either a five-seater or a five-plus-two configuration. The two-door 90 can fit up to six occupants with the available front-row bench. A commercial version might arrive later.

The Defender 110 arrives in America in the spring for a base price of $49,900. The 90 joins the lineup in the summer. Full pricing for the two-door isn't available yet, but the First Edtion goes for $65,100.

