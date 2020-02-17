The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization division launches a new SportDesign and Aerokit packages for the 992-generation Porsche 911 that gives the Carrera models a more aggressive look for folks that don't feel like waiting for (or paying for) the future GT3 variant.

The biggest changes to the SportDesign package are at the back, but there is a minor alteration at the front. The vehicle wears a different front fascia with a more prominent lip spoiler. There's also a tweaked bumper that puts the license plate higher to make room for an outlet between the oval-shaped exhaust pipes. Customers can specify the equipment with SportDesign side skirts to make the car appear lower.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Sport Design Package

5 Photos

The Aerokit uses the pieces from the SportDesign package but adds a bigger front splitter and a combined fixed wing and spoiler attaches to the rear. Porsche says that the components are functional by reducing lift at the front and rear axle. The company tested the parts for 34,175 miles (55,000 kilometers) around the Nardo test track to get their shape just right.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche 911 MSRP $ 92,350 MSRP $ 92,350 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Porsche offers the Aerokit and SportDesign packages in either the vehicle's exterior color or in high-gloss black. Buyers can also specify them when buying a new 911 Carrera. In that case, the Aerokit retails for $6,910. The SportDesign pack, which includes the front and rear bumpers, is $4,890. The SportDesign front end alone is $3,240, and the SportDesign side skirts are $1,290.

For folks looking for a 911 with greater performance, the new Turbo arrives at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Rumors suggest its output could be as high as 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts).