In October last year, Honda presented the all-new, fourth-generation Fit during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Unfortunately, the quirky new hatchback is not coming to the United States for the 2020 model year and we can only hope this should happen for the 2021 MY. That’s not definitely bad news, however, as the current model offers sporty appearance combined with good practicality and a durable 1.5-liter gasoline engine with adequate performance.

Speaking of performance, we won’t mind if the new Fit, sold in some markets as the Jazz, receives a hot Type R derivative. We haven’t heard anything about a small hot hatch from the Japanese manufacturer and this new rendering makes us wish someone at Honda sees it and brings it to the execs’ attention.

The virtual drawing comes from X-Tomi Design and depicts a drastically more aggressive vehicle than the standard 2020 Fit with a modified front bumper, incorporating massive air intakes and an additional lip spoiler. The same theme continues at the side, where we find carbon fiber side skirts, large multi-spoke wheels, and contrasting side mirror caps. The only visible tweak at the back is the addition of a fixed boot spoiler.

At the launch of the new Fit, Honda was coy on details about the engine lineup but the automaker said it will sell the hatch with its newly announced e:HEV two-motor hybrid system, which will also be available later in the Accord. We can imagine the brand’s engineers giving the powertrain more boost to match the Fit Type R’s look but, again, nothing has been said about a performance version of the model.