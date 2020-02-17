The hybrid beast born in California is heading to Geneva.
Many automakers are going to skip this year’s Geneva Motor Show, but nevertheless, we’re looking forward to hitting the showroom floor since there will still be some major debuts worth checking out. Case in point, a new high-performance machine is on the horizon as Czinger Vehicles Inc. wants to put its name on the increasingly crowded hypercar map with the 21C. Episode two of the teaser campaign is coming out today, complete with fresh imagery.
Czinger – pronounced "zinger” with a silent c – has also released a bit more details about its mysterious model designed and developed in Los Angeles, California where it will also be manufactured. Using a proprietary hybrid powertrain, the 21C aims to offer a jaw-dropping combined output of 1,233 horsepower. That’s going to be enough electrified punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a mind-boggling 1.9 seconds.
Gallery: Czinger 21C hypercar
Very few other cars have pledged to offer this type of insane acceleration, with relevant examples including the second generation of Tesla’s Roadster (0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds), the Rimac C_Two (0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds), and the Aspark Owl (0-60 mph in 1.69 seconds). In addition, Automobili Pininfarina says its Battista will do 0-62 mph in less than two seconds. The main difference between the 21C and these cars is that it’ll still have a combustion engine whereas all the others are purely electric, much like the Lotus Evija.
The Czinger C21 will celebrate its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3 when we’ll finally learn all there is to know about the swoopy hypercar with its tandem seating and aggressive aero. Meanwhile, the hybrid performance monster is featured below in a video shot at the Alameda Naval Base in San Francisco. We briefly get to hear the soundtrack provided by the hybrid powertrain delivering a four-digit output, but the video leaves us wanting more.
17 February 2020
Los Angeles, California
Czinger previews rule breaking and record hunting 1250 hp 21C hypercar ahead of Geneva International Motor Show debut
- The Czinger 21C is designed, manufactured and assembled in Los Angeles, California using the world's most advanced production technologies
- In-house designed strong hybrid powertrain has a confirmed output of 1250 hp (1233 bhp)
- Czinger 21C capable of 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds
- Vehicle architecture is centered around driver-focused, two-person in-line seating configuration
- Performance is driven by Czinger’s proprietary powertrain and additively manufactured chassis - the Czinger 21C is an evolutionary leap in performance vehicle creation
- Geneva International Motor Show will be the stage for Czinger’s brand launch and 21C vehicle debut (press days 3 - 4 March, public days 5 - 15 March 2020) in Hall 1, Booth 1030
- Czinger’s press conference will take place on 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET
- Watch the film: https://youtu.be/vyhYcgg0RQM
Pictured against the backdrop of Alameda Naval Base in San Francisco, California, Czinger Vehicles’ groundbreaking 21C hypercar has showcased some of its performance figures and iconic design lines ahead of the brand and vehicle Geneva International Motor Show 2020 global debut (March 3 - 15).
Following the first introduction, Czinger's second teaser film announces that its 21C achieves 1250 hp (1233 bhp) and is capable of 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds. This performance is attained through Czinger's in-house developed, strong hybrid powertrain and optimised, additively manufactured vehicle structure.
https://youtu.be/vyhYcgg0RQM
The 21C is designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from the ground up in Los Angeles, California by 21st century scientists and artisans. Built using proprietary design and manufacturing technologies, the 21C is an evolutionary leap in performance vehicle creation.
Czinger’s global debut will be at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020 (press days 3 - 4 March, public days 5 – 15 March 2020) in Hall 1, Booth 1030. Czinger’s press conference will take place on 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET.
For media information on the launch, brand, 21C and interviews with the Czinger executive team at Geneva International Motor Show 2020 and in the future months, please use media.czinger.com or the contacts below.
Czinger’s previous film, captured at California’s iconic Bixby Bridge and Big Sur, can be found here: https://youtu.be/1pqfL1lIvg4.