Many automakers are going to skip this year’s Geneva Motor Show, but nevertheless, we’re looking forward to hitting the showroom floor since there will still be some major debuts worth checking out. Case in point, a new high-performance machine is on the horizon as Czinger Vehicles Inc. wants to put its name on the increasingly crowded hypercar map with the 21C. Episode two of the teaser campaign is coming out today, complete with fresh imagery.

See The First Teaser: Czinger 21C Hypercar Aims To Deliver 'Revolutionary Technology'

Czinger – pronounced "zinger” with a silent c – has also released a bit more details about its mysterious model designed and developed in Los Angeles, California where it will also be manufactured. Using a proprietary hybrid powertrain, the 21C aims to offer a jaw-dropping combined output of 1,233 horsepower. That’s going to be enough electrified punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a mind-boggling 1.9 seconds.

Gallery: Czinger 21C hypercar

19 Photos

Very few other cars have pledged to offer this type of insane acceleration, with relevant examples including the second generation of Tesla’s Roadster (0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds), the Rimac C_Two (0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds), and the Aspark Owl (0-60 mph in 1.69 seconds). In addition, Automobili Pininfarina says its Battista will do 0-62 mph in less than two seconds. The main difference between the 21C and these cars is that it’ll still have a combustion engine whereas all the others are purely electric, much like the Lotus Evija.

The Czinger C21 will celebrate its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3 when we’ll finally learn all there is to know about the swoopy hypercar with its tandem seating and aggressive aero. Meanwhile, the hybrid performance monster is featured below in a video shot at the Alameda Naval Base in San Francisco. We briefly get to hear the soundtrack provided by the hybrid powertrain delivering a four-digit output, but the video leaves us wanting more.