It was January 2017 when Ford initially announced plans to bring back the Bronco along with the Ranger. While the pickup truck was revealed about a year later at the Detroit Auto Show, the off-roader still hasn’t received its hotly anticipated debut. Fast forward to February 2020, now we know when that will happen as Automotive News is reporting the Blue Oval has told dealers the official premiere will take sometime next month.

The announcement was made during the annual gathering at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas where Ford dealers were also informed about when the Bronco’s smaller brother will be unveiled. Set to go by the name of “Bronco Sport,” the more compact SUV is programmed to debut in April, with Automotive News speculating the event will take place during the New York Auto Show.

While the Bronco will be the first to go official, it’s actually the Bronco Sport customers will be able to buy first. AN is reporting Ford revealed to its dealers that it plans to kick off sales of the smaller model towards the end of the year, with the big one to follow early 2021. The company estimates the two models will generate combined sales of at least 200,000 units next year when Ford will go after Jeep with its two competent SUVs.

Both the Bronco and Bronco Sport will be available in two- and four-door flavors and are going to be offered with an assortment of accessories. The extra items created to spruce up the SUVs will be available at launch as Ford wants to maximize the profitability of its two much-hyped models. For the same reason, the company told its dealers the Bronco duo is going to be available at every retailer across the country, meaning that a dealer won’t have to meet certain requirements to sell the Bronco and Bronco Sport.

There’s more to the Bronco’s return than the two models as Ford has plans for an extended lineup of members to capitalize on the growing demand for SUVs with true off-road chops.