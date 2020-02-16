The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am transformed the muscle car landscape and solidified itself as a cultural icon during the 1970s. The Trans Am started out life as a token gesture to Pontiac after GM denied their request to build the promising Banshee sportscar. The first generation Trans Am shared much of its styling with the Camaro and GTO. The second-generation Trans Am was an icon, so much so it caused many to dedicate their lives to the car and reimagine what a modern version would look like.

The team at Trans Am Depot in Tallahassee Florida build the closest thing you will see to a modern Trans Am. These dedicated Trans Am enthusiasts aren’t waiting around for GM to resurrect Pontiac and their favorite muscle car. Instead, this imaginative team uses the Chevrolet Camaro and adds its own interpretation of a modern Trans Am. Styling a new Trans Am around an existing GM product is part of the Trans Am’s heritage and something Pontiac designers had to work around for decades making it a fitting starting point.

Gallery: This Awesome Documentary Details The Building of a Modern Gold 455 Super Duty Trans Am

Trans Am Depot doesn’t just slap some decals and new paint of a Camaro and call it a day, however. Instead, this team of craftsman hand-builds each reimagined Trans Am in honor of their favorite special editions. Over the years, the team has covered just about every special edition Trans Am except for one, the Gold Trans Am.

For the team who runs Trans Am Depot, the special edition Gold Trans Am is the car that started it all. The Warmack’s are a dedicated team of brothers inspired by the Golden Trans Am their father brought home one day. Today they remember their father and pass along this passion to the youngest Warmack who honors his grandfather's Trans Am.





