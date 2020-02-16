Discussing the differences between gasoline-fed and diesel-fed cars is like discussing the differences between power and torque. As a general rule, with engine displacement uniform across the range, gasoline-powered vehicles should have more horsepower. Diesel-fed cars, on the other hand, should have more torque. Now, the question is, which one is quicker?

That's the whole point of this drag race. Thankfully, the Citroen C5 Aircross is available in both gasoline and diesel versions, with an interesting difference in hp and torque values. Let's compare the numbers first so you'd know what we mean.

The gasoline-powered C5 is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-banger that produces 178 hp (133 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. The diesel-fed version, on the other hand, has a 1.5L turbodiesel that makes 129 hp (96 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of pull.

Evidently, the gas C5 has more power than the diesel one, and at an almost equal measure. If you're wondering the real difference between horsepower and torque is, this is pretty much it.

Even better, the two crossovers are almost on the same ground on other aspects. Both have automatic transmissions, the same weight, and both even have grip controls.

So, which one crossed the finish line first in this 1,000-meter drag race? There's also a rolling race and brake test after the proper drag race. Do you think there's much of a difference there as well? Watch the video on top of this page to find out and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.