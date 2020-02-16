Two decades ago, it would be a travesty to say that SUVs are the bread and butter of Porsche. But that's the reality now. In 2019, the German marque sold more than double SUVs than cars in the U.S. That's a total of 41,668 Porsche SUVs sold, way more than the 19,900 cars the company moved in the same year.

Almost half of the Porsche SUVs sold were Cayenne units, which include the Cayenne Coupe. With this, we can't say that Cayenne isn't a successful nameplate, and Porsche, of course, will be capitalizing on that.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne Coupe GT Spy Photos

18 Photos

Now, if you're among those who are planning to join the statistics this year, you might want to hold on to your checkbooks tight first. A new Cayenne Coupe is coming, and reports suggest that we'll be seeing a hotter Cayenne Coupe GT.

In a recent video uploaded by DrGumoLunatic on Youtube, a Cayenne Coupe prototype was spotted in a district of Stuttgart, Porsche's headquarters. While the prototype looks no more than just a normal Cayenne Coupe, it's rear end suggests something else. Based on the video, it looks like Porsche has revised its exhaust system, which can be seen in the new position of outlets. Porsche even tried to conceal it, with fake exhaust tips beside the real ones.

Sounds familiar? We've seen a similar prototype before on the snow, which you can see in the gallery above.

Reports suggest that the Cayenne Coupe GT may have the powertrain from the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, while other reports state that it may get the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of the Lamborghini Urus.

Whatever the case is, expect the Cayenne Coupe to get more power than ever, and this new exhaust system is one indication of that. Unfortunately, we have yet to see reports as to when will the company reveal the GT.