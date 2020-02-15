We all know the spiel; cars are no longer a priority, and trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and electric vehicles are now the way forward for most manufacturers. The market has dictated priorities for decades now, and with a product portfolio as wide and varied as GM's, dropping the Chevrolet Cruze was all part of the massive shift. But has dropping this sedan created a hole that dealers would rather have filled? According to a short interview by Automotive News with Mike Bowsher, chairman of the Chevrolet National Dealer Council, it seems that dealers would rather have them.

"2019 has been a year that a lot has happened to point us into the future," said Bowsher, "all those things have lined us up for 2020 to be an outstanding year." 2019 has been a mixed bag for Chevrolet, with a six-week strike by some 40,000 workers in September stopping production, part shipments and vehicle inventories were severely limited. "The strike is behind us and now we can rock," said Bowsher. 2019 was a transition year for Chevy, with updates across the board for their trucks. The slack by the loss of the Cruze was taken up by the Trax, Equinox, Spark, and Sonic, ensuring a steady market share. When asked about what dealers want, Bowsher said that the dealers kept asking about cars, a market that's been shrinking year after year. "We do feel like we could use a car, especially in the low-MSRP range. That's what I hear from Chevy dealers, that it would be nice to have [a car] in the Cruze area. I don't know if we'll get it, but if we've got something that the dealers would like to have, that would be it."

With exciting new products such as the Trailblazer, the refreshed Tahoe and Suburban, plus the hype following the Chevrolet Corvette, it's all about nailing those launches and selling out a good product. "We've got to work together — both GM and the dealers — to make sure we get this thing perfect, each one of these. This is a big year."