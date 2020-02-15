The year 2019 was a great one for Cadillac. For the first time in six years, Cadillac posted a positive sales growth, selling 156,246 vehicles in 2019.

According to an interview with Automotive News, Cadillac National Dealer Council Chairman David Butler said that Cadillac's fresh lineup attributed to that success, and they are looking forward to the same results in 2020.

By the end of the previous decade, Cadillac had relatively four new cars in its range: the XT4 (launched in 2018 for 2019 model year), XT5, XT6, and CT5. This year, the American marque is launching the CT4 and the next-generation Escalade, which debuted at the 2020 Los Angeles Motor Show last February 4th.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac Escalade

90 Photos

"I think with the combination of the new products, there's a lot of excitement around Cadillac right now," Butler said.

However, when asked about what's missing in the Cadillac's lineup, Butler pointed out two unlikely vehicles – a large flagship sedan and a convertible. But that came as a wish rather than an analysis of what the dealers should have. Butler himself knew that these cars aren't really on Cadillac's plan in the near future.

Currently, the Cadillac range consists of crossovers, a huge SUV, and sedans with the CT6 standing as the biggest model in the lineup. A convertible seems to be far-fetched, and so is a large flagship sedan, presumably aimed at the BMW 7 Series or Mercedes S-Class.

As mentioned, Butler knows that and he understands that Cadillac would be more successful if it were to compete with the smaller crossover segment. But that doesn't mean that a flagship sedan or a convertible Caddy isn't possible. Only time will tell so who knows, maybe the brand has something up its sleeve in the years to come.