Ford debuted its snazzy Mustang Mach-E to North American markets back in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show, but it’s not like the entire world didn’t hear about it. In fact, the electric crossover recently made its official European debut in London, and in a rather ironic twist for a decidedly American nameplate, it appears European buyers will actually get the Mach-E before Americans do. The Mach-E’s debut across the pond was also an occasion to learn more about the crossover, and Autocar now has a statistic that we suspect has been on the mind of many people considering a Mustang-branded electric vehicle – weight.

According to Autocar’s report, the Mach-E will tip scales in a range of 4,394 pounds (1,993 kilograms) to over 4,890 lbs (2,218 kg). That easily makes it the heaviest Mustang of all time, but on the low end of that scale, the Mach-E is barely heavier than the 2020 Shelby GT500.

The report doesn’t offer specifics on Mach-E configurations that contribute to weight, but common sense says models with all-wheel drive and larger battery packs will be the heaviest. That means Select and Premium editions with rear-wheel drive and standard range will likely be the lightest, with everything else – including the GT Performance model slated to launch in 2021 00 will be close to 5,000 pounds.

It’s heavy, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise given its EV bones. Extended range models will offer a 98.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack that should give the Mach-E a range of approximately 300 miles on certain models in the U.S. market. Similarly, all-wheel-drive Mach-E variants will have two electric motors versus a single motor for rear-wheel-drive versions. Base models are expected to have a range of roughly 200 miles.

It must be noted that the weight range quoted above applies to Euro-spec versions, and yes, there are differences between that and what North America will get. The exact differences aren’t yet known, but cars destined for the Old Continent will have everything from steering to suspension and the all-wheel-drive system tuned specifically for European customers. The basic formula remains the same of course, so if the changes do affect weight for Mach-E models in the States, the difference should be minimal at most.