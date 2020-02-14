The company aims for the model to weigh 2,646 pounds (1,200 kilograms).
The Apex AP-0 is an upcoming electric hypercar concept that debuts at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3. The company's shadowy teaser image provides a glimpse at what to expect, and the business is setting some lofty goals for the model.
According to Apex, the AP-0 uses a carbon fiber chassis, and judging from the teaser, it has a minimalistic design. The company wants the vehicle to weigh just 2,646 pounds (1,200 kilograms). At this time, the automaker isn't offering any details about the powertrain beyond the car having "superior acceleration, agility, handling, and cornering ability."
If you're not familiar with Apex, that's understandable because the company is still fairly new. Posts on social media show the automaker introducing its AP-1 in December 2019. This model is a roadster with a carbon fiber chassis that separates the occupant area into two distinct areas. This setup simplifies the process of engineering left- and right-hand versions of the vehicle. Power comes from a Ford-sourced 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) in this application.
The company's figures indicate the AP-1 can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 174 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour).
Whenever a fledgling automaker announces a new model, there's reason to be dubious about whether it ever reaches the market because bringing a vehicle from the concept phase to production is a very difficult process. If Apex really is able to get the AP-1 on sale, then it could turn out to be a competitor to the new Tesla Roadster and other electric sports cars on the way.
APEX TO DEBUT EXPERTLY CRAFTED EV SPORTS CAR AT GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW 2020
13/02/20
Global sports car brand, APEX, to unveil new UK-engineered EV concept at 12:45 CET on 3 March 2020
Codenamed AP-0, the new EV concept is crafted with a pure carbon fibre chassis to achieve an exceptional weight of just 1,200 kg
Artistry and craftsmanship combine to offer a cutting-edge, lightweight design with superior acceleration, agility, handling and cornering ability
The APEX AP-0 will be revealed on stand 2047 at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020
APEX, the global sports car brand, will preview its new electric vehicle concept, codenamed AP-0, at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020.
Designed, engineered and built in the UK, the APEX AP-0 is the product of a highly experienced and accomplished engineering team, led by Guy Colborne. Featuring a cutting-edge pure carbon fibre chassis, the AP-0 boasts a kerb weight of just 1,200 kg – an outstanding achievement for a battery electric vehicle.
The lightweight design of the AP-0 fuses the finest artistry with expert craftsmanship, not only affording it rapid acceleration, but also superior agility, outstanding handling and exceptional cornering ability.
The APEX AP-0 will be unveiled during the brand’s press conference, taking place at the Geneva International Motor Show on 3 March 2020 at 12:45 CET on stand 2047. Personal interviews with the leadership team are available on request.
About APEX:
Skilfully blending artistry, expert knowledge and cutting-edge technology, APEX crafts sports cars that offer the ultimate, unrivalled driving experience. Following the launch of the high-performance AP-1 in 2019, the APEX portfolio is set to expand with a fully electric sports car, codenamed AP-0.
With core specialisms in high performance automotive and Formula 1 race car engineering, vehicle dynamics and systems, advanced composites technology, vehicle design and styling, the team at APEX is at the cutting edge of automotive design.