The Apex AP-0 is an upcoming electric hypercar concept that debuts at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3. The company's shadowy teaser image provides a glimpse at what to expect, and the business is setting some lofty goals for the model.

According to Apex, the AP-0 uses a carbon fiber chassis, and judging from the teaser, it has a minimalistic design. The company wants the vehicle to weigh just 2,646 pounds (1,200 kilograms). At this time, the automaker isn't offering any details about the powertrain beyond the car having "superior acceleration, agility, handling, and cornering ability."

If you're not familiar with Apex, that's understandable because the company is still fairly new. Posts on social media show the automaker introducing its AP-1 in December 2019. This model is a roadster with a carbon fiber chassis that separates the occupant area into two distinct areas. This setup simplifies the process of engineering left- and right-hand versions of the vehicle. Power comes from a Ford-sourced 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) in this application.

The company's figures indicate the AP-1 can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 174 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour).

Whenever a fledgling automaker announces a new model, there's reason to be dubious about whether it ever reaches the market because bringing a vehicle from the concept phase to production is a very difficult process. If Apex really is able to get the AP-1 on sale, then it could turn out to be a competitor to the new Tesla Roadster and other electric sports cars on the way.