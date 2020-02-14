Only 25 will be built.
The adage that there’s no replacement for displacement is wrong. Plenty of high-performance cars have downsized their engine without downsizing the amount available horsepower. Specialty Vehicle Engineering must have missed that memo because it now offers a hopped-up Chevy Camaro that makes 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) from a custom-built engine. And it’s supercharged, too.
It’s called the 2020 Yenko/SC Stage 1 Camaro – which could imply a Stage 2 model is possible – and uses a custom-built 6.8-liter V8 to up the Camaro’s performance game. It’s based on the LT-1 engine and uses a supercharger to wring even more power from the engine. It’s now available in both coupe and convertible forms, and the company will use the 1SS or 2SS Camaro trims as the base, but only those with the10-speed automatic gearbox.
While Specialty Vehicle Engineering may be behind the more powerful engine, many of GM’s tried-and-true Camaro features remain. That includes GM’s Magnetic Ride Control, Brembo six-piston front and Brembo four-piston rear brakes, a tuned suspension, an engine oil cooler, a dual-mode exhaust system, a limited-slip differential, and more. It also includes the 1LE front splitter and rear spoiler.
Inside, Recaro seats are an available option. However, if customers stick with the production SS seats, then Specialty Vehicle Engineering could upgrade those seats with a black-and-white trim package. The Camaro will also wear plenty of Yenko branding with Yenko side stripes, hood graphics. A body-colored carbon-fiber hood with scoop is also offered.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
Specialty Vehicle Engineering will only build 25 1,000-hp Yenko Camaros. Each will be numbered and include a certificate of origin. There’s no pricing information available, though it’s unlikely to be cheap. The aftermarket tuning company introduced a 1,000-hp Stage II Camaro in late 2018 that also used an LT-1-based 6.8-liter supercharged V8.
2020 1000HP Stage 1 Yenko Camaro Convertible Now Available from Chevrolet Dealers
TOMS RIVER, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc. (formerly SLP) is pleased to announce the availability of its all-new, outrageously fast, 2020 YENKO/SC® Stage I Camaro, powered by a custom built 1000HP 416 C.I.D. (6.8L) supercharged LT-1-based engine. Only 25 of these Limited Edition YENKO/SC® Stage I cars will be built, and will be based off the Camaro 1SS or 2SS with AUTOMATIC transmission and available in Coupe or Convertible
We based the 2020 1000HP YENKO/SC® Stage I Camaro off the 1SS or 2SS Coupe and Convertible models with an upgraded HD 10 speed automatic transmission only, and includes many of the great performance features available from GM, to properly balance the awesome power of the supercharged engine. Features like Magnetic Ride Control, Brembo 6 Piston Front and 4 Piston Rear Brakes, Performance-Tuned Suspension with Unique Bushings, Springs and Stabilizer Bars, Heavy-Duty Cooling System including Engine Oil Cooler, Dual Outboard Radiators, Transmission Cooler and Rear Differential Cooler, Limited Slip Differential, and Dual Mode Exhaust System. The functional 1LE Front Splitter and 1LE Blade-Style Rear Spoiler help to reduce nose lift while keeping the rear end firmly planted at speed, and both are available options from GM. Recaro Performance Front Seats help keep you planted in position, and are also an available option from GM. In the event you want to go with the production SS seats, an optional Black and White Hounds Tooth Seat Trim package is available from us.
The 2020 YENKO/SC® Stage I Camaro's unique appearance will get everyone's attention instantly. The striking YENKO® side stripes and hood graphics make a dramatic statement, along with the body color painted carbon fiber hood that blends perfectly with the lines of the Camaro.
The custom 1000HP badges on the raised hood scoop cowl will make the competition think twice.
Each of these 25 vehicles will be numbered, and include a Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin.
For more information contact Specialty Vehicle Engineering at (732) 240-3696 ext. 173 or visit www.specialtyvehicleengineering.