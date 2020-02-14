The adage that there’s no replacement for displacement is wrong. Plenty of high-performance cars have downsized their engine without downsizing the amount available horsepower. Specialty Vehicle Engineering must have missed that memo because it now offers a hopped-up Chevy Camaro that makes 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) from a custom-built engine. And it’s supercharged, too.

It’s called the 2020 Yenko/SC Stage 1 Camaro – which could imply a Stage 2 model is possible – and uses a custom-built 6.8-liter V8 to up the Camaro’s performance game. It’s based on the LT-1 engine and uses a supercharger to wring even more power from the engine. It’s now available in both coupe and convertible forms, and the company will use the 1SS or 2SS Camaro trims as the base, but only those with the10-speed automatic gearbox.

While Specialty Vehicle Engineering may be behind the more powerful engine, many of GM’s tried-and-true Camaro features remain. That includes GM’s Magnetic Ride Control, Brembo six-piston front and Brembo four-piston rear brakes, a tuned suspension, an engine oil cooler, a dual-mode exhaust system, a limited-slip differential, and more. It also includes the 1LE front splitter and rear spoiler.

Inside, Recaro seats are an available option. However, if customers stick with the production SS seats, then Specialty Vehicle Engineering could upgrade those seats with a black-and-white trim package. The Camaro will also wear plenty of Yenko branding with Yenko side stripes, hood graphics. A body-colored carbon-fiber hood with scoop is also offered.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering will only build 25 1,000-hp Yenko Camaros. Each will be numbered and include a certificate of origin. There’s no pricing information available, though it’s unlikely to be cheap. The aftermarket tuning company introduced a 1,000-hp Stage II Camaro in late 2018 that also used an LT-1-based 6.8-liter supercharged V8.