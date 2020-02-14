Sorry Europeans because you're not getting the 2021 Toyota Supra with its new 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) output. Piston Heads reports that the stricter emissions regulations there mean that the company can't offer the higher-output powertrain. The 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged engine continues to produce 335 hp (250 kW) in Europe, just like the 2020 Supra in the U.S.

The updates to the 2021 Supra bring its output in line with the BMW Z4 M40i in the American market. Toyota said that the changes to the engine included adding a dual-branch exhaust manifold with six ports instead of two on the 2020 model. The company also fitted new pistons. The improved power cut the estimated acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) to 3.9 seconds, rather than 4.1 seconds previously.

The 2021 Supra has more than just a power upgrade, and it's not clear at this time whether these improvements would be available on the European model. Toyota tweaks the damper tuning and fits aluminum braces that connect to the strut towers to the radiator support. There are also programming changes for the power steering, adaptive suspension, stability control, and active rear differential.

The other big change for the 2021 Supra in the U.S is the introduction of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and this powerplant is going to Europe, too. In both markets, it produces 255 hp (190 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine connects to an eight-speed automatic like on the six-cylinder. The less-powerful model can still get to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.0 seconds or 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds. There's an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).

The Supra 2.0 weighs 3,181 pounds (1,442 kilograms), which is 200 pounds (91 kilograms) less than the six-cylinder model. Part of the diet comes from removing features like the active differential, adaptive suspension, and power seats.