Another day, another ICE versus EV drag race. Today we have something a bit more special, however, as both cars are among our favorites on the market these days. And not only that but the result of the race is something we didn’t expect or, rather, we were secretly hoping for. In its latest video, the Lovecars channel on YouTube puts up against each other the latest Audi RS6 Avant and the Tesla Model 3 Performance. Two of the fastest cars in their respective segments.

On paper, the all-electric sedan has a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds, whereas the brutal 2020 RS6 Avant should be able to perform the sprint in 3.6 seconds. Lovecars says that, given these numbers, “this drag race really did split opinion within the team.” It’s important to note that the track for this race was wet but both cars had an all-wheel drive at their disposal to help them with the launch.

Right after the start, the Model 3 and RS6 Avant are neck and neck but shortly after that, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo-powered wagon takes a huge advantage. In the end, the Audi literally smashed the white sedan but apparently, the Model 3 Performance wasn’t “warmed up” before the race. It’s time for a rematch when (you guessed it) the result was absolutely the same.

Save Thousands On A New Audi A6 MSRP $ 55,095 MSRP $ 55,095 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

So, obviously, instant torque is not enough to win a drag race against a monstrous twin-turbo V8. In the interest of objectivity, worth mentioning is that the Audi has way more power than the Tesla - 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) versus 450 hp (340 kW). Also, the wagon has almost double the price of the sedan in this race.