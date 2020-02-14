Quietly announced back in September 2019 when the first car was delivered to its rightful owner, Imola follows a plethora of several editions launched by Pagani for its Huayra hypercar. Named after the famous Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari track located in Imola, the hardcore machine represents an ultra-rare variant limited to just five cars. As with most high-end cars built in a small series, all of them have already been sold.

Technical specifications have been shrouded in mystery, but Pagani China has now released some juicy details to go along with these official images showing one of the remaining four cars. The twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG specifically for Pagani now pumps out an astounding 827 horsepower and 1,100 Newton-meters (811 pound-feet) of torque. That makes it 36 hp and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) more powerful than the configuration used for the Huayra BC Roadster.

Gallery: 2020 Pagani Huayra Imola

4 Photos

Aside from featuring an uprated engine from Affalterbach, the Huayra Imola also benefits from revised bodywork with even crazier aero. Notice the gargantuan wing at the back where the diffuser looks even more aggressive than the one installed in the “regular” Huayra BC. The coupe’s side profile has been revised as well since we’re noticing more air intakes than before, not to mention the roof scoop harkening back to the days of the Zonda.

There’s no word about how much it costs, but considering the Huayra BC was priced at $2.5 million when it came out in 2016, you can imagine this one is way more expensive. We won’t be too surprised if it costs more than the $3.5-million Huayra Roadster BC since it’s much more exclusive – Pagani made 40 roadsters – and comes with a healthy power boost. With all being sold, it probably doesn’t even matter anyway.