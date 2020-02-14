Not a single week goes by without seeing some sort of spy material with a new Mercedes-Benz product. It was just yesterday when we saw the updated E-Class Coupe and today we have another spy video to share with you. It’s showing the new C-Class testing on public roads somewhere in Germany.

The new C-Class with internal designation W206 is still wearing a lot of camouflage and has been filmed at low speeds in traffic for this video. Not much can be said besides the fact that its shape and size look relatively unchanged compared to the outgoing model at this early stage of development but there will be major design tweaks here and there.

Interestingly, we’ve seen the new BMW 3 Series competitor testing at several different locations, including Sweden, the Nurburgring, and now the streets of a German city.

Riding on an updated version of the automaker’s MRA platform, the new C-Class should offer a wide range of powertrain options, including traditional gas and diesel turbo motors plus at least one plug-in hybrid mill. Most likely, all combustion engines will use mild-hybrid systems to lower CO2 emissions in city driving. In fact, it is believed the six-cylinder units will be all-new for the W206 model.

The new architecture will bring other healthy upgrades too, including a double-wishbone front suspension combined with a multi-link rear setup. Adaptive dampers should be optional on the more expensive versions of the range.

One of the wildest rumors about the new C-Class we’ve heard recently claims the top dog C63 will move to a hybridized version of the four-cylinder M139 motor that’s used in the new A45 where it generates 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters). It’s hard to believe the performance model will lose its 4.0-liter V8 in favor of a four-cylinder engine but we will have to wait to find out.

Several sources report the new C-Class could arrive as early as the Paris Motor Show this fall.