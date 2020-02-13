Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk” Super Bowl ad may grind the gears of some with the thick Boston accent on repeat, but that hasn’t stopped the automaker from continuing to advertise its all-new 2020 Sonata. Hyundai has released a trio of new commercials that further explorer the sedan’s new, high-tech features.

The first ad focuses on the Sonata’s Digital Key, which allows owners to use their Android smartphone to unlock and start the vehicle. It’s a neat feature, allowing you to “text” the key to others, so long as they also have an Android-equipped smartphone. It concludes with the Sonata parking itself in the garage.

The second new ad highlights the Sonata’s Remote Smart Park Assist feature, though in quite a different way than in the Super Bowl ad. In the new commercial, a parking enforcement officer is eagerly waiting for the parking meter to run out as the Sonata begins moving forward just in time to avoid a ticket. The owner then gets in the car and drives away. Yes, it’s a convenience feature, but one that could save you from receiving a ticket, too.

The final ad is a smorgasbord of Sonata features, quickly running through the car’s blind-spot monitoring system, its massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and the evocative LED daytime running lights.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata has an all-new design. Power comes from either a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 195 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters) of torque or a 2.5-liter engine that pumps out 191 hp (142 kW) and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm). Power routes through an eight-speed automatic gearbox regardless of engine choice.

The new Sonata comes at a time when consumers are still flocking to larger crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, so the big marketing push makes sense. Sales have yet to reach the highs of 2011 and 2012 when Hyundai sold over 225,000 Sonata sedans. In 2019, Hyundai sold just 87,000, according to CarsSalesBase.com.