Following on its Harley editions of the Ford F-150 and GMC Sierra, Tuscany Motor Company now unveils F-250 Harley-Davidson. The company says the truck takes inspiration from the Fat Boy motorcycle. Sales start in April.

"Working closely with Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling and Design at Harley‑Davidson, we created another fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name and coincides with the debut of the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary motorcycle," Jeff Burttschell, Vice President of Tuscany Motor Company said about the new truck.

Gallery: Ford F-250 Harley-Davidson

17 Photos

The F-250 Harley-Davidson edition packs a BDS suspension lift with Fox shocks and rides on 37-inch BF Goodrich tires. Fender flares cover the wide wheels. Power running boards make it easier to climb into the truck.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Super Duty F-250 MSRP $ 34,745 MSRP $ 34,745 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The Harley-Davidson edition gives the F-250 orange accents on the grille and fender vents. A revised front fascia includes an LED light bar. A new hood includes a vented section at the base of the windshield. At the back, the tonneau cover has an embossed Harley badge outline, and the bed is carpeted. A new rear bumper has a slightly different shape than what usually comes on the F-250. Dual exhaust tips with orange stripes emerge from underneath it.

Inside, there are seats with diamond-stitched center sections with orange accents. Harley-Davidson badges are in the center of the gauges and on the top of the center console. The logo also appears on the floor mats and door sills. Billet pedals complete the upgrades.