If you need a tough truck and love Harleys, then here's the pickup you need.
Following on its Harley editions of the Ford F-150 and GMC Sierra, Tuscany Motor Company now unveils F-250 Harley-Davidson. The company says the truck takes inspiration from the Fat Boy motorcycle. Sales start in April.
"Working closely with Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling and Design at Harley‑Davidson, we created another fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name and coincides with the debut of the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary motorcycle," Jeff Burttschell, Vice President of Tuscany Motor Company said about the new truck.
The F-250 Harley-Davidson edition packs a BDS suspension lift with Fox shocks and rides on 37-inch BF Goodrich tires. Fender flares cover the wide wheels. Power running boards make it easier to climb into the truck.
The Harley-Davidson edition gives the F-250 orange accents on the grille and fender vents. A revised front fascia includes an LED light bar. A new hood includes a vented section at the base of the windshield. At the back, the tonneau cover has an embossed Harley badge outline, and the bed is carpeted. A new rear bumper has a slightly different shape than what usually comes on the F-250. Dual exhaust tips with orange stripes emerge from underneath it.
Inside, there are seats with diamond-stitched center sections with orange accents. Harley-Davidson badges are in the center of the gauges and on the top of the center console. The logo also appears on the floor mats and door sills. Billet pedals complete the upgrades.
The new truck includes over 65 edition-specific components that make the 2020 model truck distinctly Harley-Davidson. The styling was inspired by the famous Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy® model.
The Tuscany team begins with a Ford F-250 truck and then integrates many motorcycle-inspired components. These include Harley-Davidson branded 22” milled aluminum wheels styled and inspired by the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy model, Harley-Davidson exclusive solid billet aluminum tips, distinctive Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield™ badging, stainless steel Harley-Davidson gauges, billet pedals, two‑tone diamond stitched and perforated custom leather seating surfaces, and official numbered Harley‑Davidson center console badge.
Additional edition-specific components that add to the aggressive look of the truck include, custom tuned BDS suspension lift with upgraded Fox shocks, BFG 37” KM3 tires, lighted power deploying running boards with unique integrated rocker trim, custom fender flares, functional fender vents, front bumper redesign with integrated LED light bar, custom design Harley-Davidson grille with Bar & Shield insert, replacement functional Harley-Davidson designed induction style hood, rear bumper redesign, Harley‑Davidson tailgate appliqué, color-matched Harley-Davidson inspired tonneau cover with debossed Harley-Davidson bar and shield logo, carpeted bed mat with Harley‑Davidson logo, Harley-Davidson floor mats, Harley-Davidson door entry sills, custom accent color door, dash and steering wheel trim.
Under the arrangement, Tuscany will provide the Ford F-250 and manufacture the interior and exterior components under Harley-Davidson’s direction. The 2020 Harley-Davidson F-250 will be available for purchase to the retail public at select authorized Ford dealers beginning April 2020. Ford dealers and the retail public can also reserve their vehicle by visiting HarleyTruck.com/F-250 or calling (1.800.837.8624).
