The Mercedes E-Class Coupe refresh is far from a secret. Spy photos of barely camouflaged cars hide the tiniest of changes underneath. This is a mid-cycle refresh and not a full-blown redesign that the larger S-Class will receive. The latest spy video shows the 2021 Mercedes E-Class Coupe with black cladding covering the front and rear bumpers; however, it’s not enough to completely obscure the new lighting designs.

When the refreshed E-Class Coupe arrives, along with the rest of the E-Class family, it’ll have a new headlight design that’ll look like the units on other recently introduced Mercedes models. At the rear, the taillights should receive new graphics while the taillight units themselves should remain unchanged in design. The updated lighting elements could accompany tweaked bumper designs, too.

The E-Class’ powertrain selection should continue into 2021 unchanged; however, there is the possibility Mercedes could offer more electrified, mild-hybrid powertrains. This would help Benz meet tightening WLTP regulations. The E-Class’ beefier engines found in the high-performance AMG 53 and AMG 63 models are unlikely to change either.

Changes inside should be kept to a minimum. Gone should be Mercedes’ old COMMAND infotainment system, replaced by the newer, more advanced MBUX system that’s proliferated throughout the Mercedes lineup as the automaker refreshes and revamps its lineup. As this isn’t a full-blown redesign, the interior’s hardpoints won’t change. It should look like the current car’s interior.

The thinly veiled Mercedes E-Class suggests a reveal is imminent. The Geneva Motor Show, which is just a few weeks away, could be a likely venue. If not, the New York and Detroit Auto Shows happen in April and June, respectively. The revamped 2021 E-Class coupe, along with the wagon, convertible, and sedan, will join the C-Class and S-Class as Mercedes’ biggest reveals for the year.