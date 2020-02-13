Last month, we saw Fiat working on a small pickup that we believed would carry the Mobi moniker. It turns out we were wrong as the Italian manufacturer has just presented the production model for South America and it’s wearing the Strada name.

What looked like a weird boxy truck from the spy photos is actually a stylish little workhorse with obvious design connections to the larger Toro truck. The front end is prominent with a large Fiat lettering dominating the radiator grille. It’s flanked by a pair of sleek headlights with integrated LED daytime running strips.

Gallery: 2021 Fiat Strada

3 Photos

No interior photos are available at the moment but our colleagues from Motor1.com Brazil told us the cabin features components seen in other compact models from Fiat for the South American market, including the Toro, Argo, and Cronos. We also learned that the automaker plans to keep selling the previous generation Strada as a more affordable alternative for fleet customers.

Speaking of fleet customers, Fiat will also offer the new Strada with its old and robust 1.4-liter gasoline engine. A more modern and efficient 1.3-liter unit will also be available, and both are linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. At some point in the future, the brand will also introduce new 1.0- and 1.3-liter turbo gas engines, plus a CVT transmission.

Save Thousands On A New FIAT 500 MSRP $ 17,540 MSRP $ 17,540 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Don’t expect to see the new Strada in the United States - the little truck has been developed especially for the South American markets, where it should be available for orders starting next month. Chances of seeing it outside the continent are extremely slim.