Automotive design is a very relative thing. What is the best-looking car in someone’s eyes could be just yet another vehicle on the road for someone else. Or, as wise people say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. No matter if you like SUVs or sedans, if you like them big or small, however, there’s one car out there that looks absolutely stunning. By all definitions.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is an open-top cruiser presented in August 2017 at the Monterey Car Week. It’s an all-electric stunner built with the idea that it could be considered beautiful in any decade. If you saw this car, say, 100 years ago it would’ve been beautiful. Today it’s beautiful and in a 100-years' time, it still should look beautiful. And, honestly, it’s really amazing how they managed to fit just two seats in a 6-meter (19.7-feet) car.

This is what we learned from Supercar Blondie’s latest video on YouTube which takes a closer look at the convertible concept. She even takes the study for a very short ride but doesn’t unleash all the 750 horsepower (550 kilowatts) from the four synchronous electric motors.

Thanks to a massive battery pack, the concept’s driving range is over 200 miles (322 kilometers). What’s more interesting, however, is that in just about five minutes you can recharge enough energy to drive it for another 60 miles (96 km).

The sprint from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) happens in under four seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph). Those are the official figures released by Mercedes, unfortunately, not tested by Supercar Blondie.