There’s no denying the new 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 is a real monster. We’ve already seen it drag race a number of different cars and we know it’s good off the line. But is it good enough to beat what is probably the fastest production car in the world when it comes to 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) and ¼-mile times? Let’s find out.

Of course, we are talking about the Tesla Model S Performance in Ludicrous mode. DragTimes’ latest video on YouTube compares these two cars and while we know you know which one is faster, it’s still a lot of fun to watch.

Ford’s latest performance vehicle comes with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and delivering 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque. The car from the video rides on its stock tires and has a MSRP of approximately $78,000.

Against the GT500 is a Model S Performance which basically means 588 hp (438 kW) and a monstrous 920 lb-ft (1,247 Nm) of twist at the wheels are under your control. Plus, and that’s probably more important, the electric sedan has an all-wheel drive. The MSRP is about $110,000 making it significantly more expensive than the Ford.

With all these numbers put on the table, the winner here is obvious. And while we are not shocked - not even surprised - what really caught our attention is the Tesla's 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration. During the third race, the zero-emission bullet hit the 60-mph (96-kph) mark in just - behold! - 2.41 seconds and achieved a ¼-mile time of 10.6 seconds with a terminal speed of 125.48 miles per hour (201.94 kilometers per hour). That's impressive.