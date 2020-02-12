The Kia Seltos compact crossover is still new on the market, but the company is already giving it a discount. Customers looking to lease can get up nearly $3,000 off the model, according to Cars Direct.

The front-wheel-drive version of the Seltos S trim has a $2,900 incentive for folks looking to lease for 24 months. The all-wheel-drive S drops that figure to $2,100, and the all-wheel-drive-only LX is available with $1,900 off when leasing. Cars Direct notes that this is a good deal and means that the monthly payment on the Seltos might be just $15 more than a comparable Honda HR-V, despite it being an older vehicle.

If you want to buy the Seltos, there's bad news because there are no available incentives, according to Cars Direct.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Seltos

68 Photos

The Seltos slots just below the Niro in Kia's crossover lineup, but the new model is arguably a more interesting looking vehicle. Buyers can select from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 146 horsepower (109-kilowatts) or a 1.6-liter turbo in 175 hp (130 kW). Both models use a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers can get the model with either front- or all-wheel drive, depending on the trim level.

Inside, customers can get luxuries like a 10.25-inch infotainment display with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. There are also available features like an eight-speaker Bose stereo. The driver-assist technology includes lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision assist.

Pricing for the Seltos starts at $21,990 (in addition to an $1,120 destination charge). The range-topping SX Turbo takes that figure to $27,890 before destination.