The Seltos is new, but you can lease one as a discount.

The Kia Seltos compact crossover is still new on the market, but the company is already giving it a discount. Customers looking to lease can get up nearly $3,000 off the model, according to Cars Direct.

The front-wheel-drive version of the Seltos S trim has a $2,900 incentive for folks looking to lease for 24 months. The all-wheel-drive S drops that figure to $2,100, and the all-wheel-drive-only LX is available with $1,900 off when leasing. Cars Direct notes that this is a good deal and means that the monthly payment on the Seltos might be just $15 more than a comparable Honda HR-V, despite it being an older vehicle.

If you want to buy the Seltos, there's bad news because there are no available incentives, according to Cars Direct.

The Seltos slots just below the Niro in Kia's crossover lineup, but the new model is arguably a more interesting looking vehicle. Buyers can select from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 146 horsepower (109-kilowatts) or a 1.6-liter turbo in 175 hp (130 kW). Both models use a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers can get the model with either front- or all-wheel drive, depending on the trim level.

Inside, customers can get luxuries like a 10.25-inch infotainment display with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. There are also available features like an eight-speaker Bose stereo. The driver-assist technology includes lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision assist.

Pricing for the Seltos starts at $21,990 (in addition to an $1,120 destination charge). The range-topping SX Turbo takes that figure to $27,890 before destination.

