Genesis as a stand-alone brand is just a few years old. The Genesis moniker is a bit older, dating back to 2008 when it served as Hyundai’s flagship model. Either way you cut it, Genesis is still very fresh in the automotive realm, but enough time has passed for the luxury brand to be considered for J.D. Power’s annual U.S. vehicle dependability study. And considered it was – in fact, it topped the overall list for brand ranking.

To qualify for J.D. Power’s study, an automaker must have data from original owners of vehicles at least three years old. Genesis entered the American market in late 2016 with two sedans, the G80 and G90, and the company’s overall dependability score of 89 beat second-place Lexus by a significant margin. Buick was third, followed by Porsche and Toyota to round out the top-five.

Is the deck stacked in Genesis’ favor though, having just two models compared to many more offerings from other automakers? Perhaps, but the study also recognizes individual models in specific categories to get a detailed look at exactly which vehicles are considered most reliable by owners. The Genesis G80 took top honors in the midsize premium category, but the G90 didn’t make the cut. The Toyota Avalon was awarded the most reliable large car, with other notable winners being Honda Fit for small car, Mazda MX-5 Miata for compact sporty car, Lexus ES for compact premium car, and Buick Regal for midsize car.

For trucks and SUVs, the study awarded both the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra as the most-reliable full-size light-duty trucks. The Chevrolet Silverado HD won for the heavy-duty segment, and the never-say-die Nissan Frontier won for midsize truck. GM scored wins in multiple SUV categories, including the Buick Encore for small SUV, Chevy Equinox for compact SUV, and Chevy Tahoe for large SUV. Toyota also fared well with the 4Runner winning for midsize SUV, Lexus GX for midsize premium SUV, and the Sienna taking the most-reliable win for minivans.

The full results of J.D. Power’s 2020 study can be found at the source link below.