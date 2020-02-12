The Hyundai Concept 45 apparently has a production version on the way. These spy shots catch the electric crossover's development in the snow. Unfortunately, it's under very heavy camouflage, so it's hard to get a good look at the upcoming model. Look for sales to start in 2021.

Despite the considerable concealment, there is a slight resemblance to the Concept 45. The transition to a road-going version forces the company to fit different headlights, rather than the bank of individual LEDs on the show car.

It appears that the production version of the Concept 45 doesn't have the sharp-edged styling from the concept. However, this development vehicle wears so much camouflage that the angular lines could be under the covering. The pointy shape of the wheel design could be a hint at the crossover having an interesting look.

Gallery: Hyundai 45 EV Spy Shots

18 Photos

The powertrain is a mystery, but our spies believe that the model has an electric motor powering each axle to give the crossover all-wheel drive. The battery capacity is unknown.

The spy photos don't provide a view of the inside, but the concept has a minimalistic appearance. There was a digital display in front of the driver that also incorporates into the infotainment screen. There was no center stack or console, which created an airy cabin.

It's hard to know what elements from the concept's interior might make the transition to the production version. The furniture-like, rotating chairs probably aren't among these elements, unfortunately.

The Concept 45 celebrated 45 years after the debut of the Pony Coupe Concept, and the model also looked forward to the company's future. Hyundai said at the time that it intended to build a production version.