The prospects of seeing Cadillac’s Blackwing twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood of the CT5-V sedan are nonexistent at the moment. The motor simply can’t fit inside the vehicle’s engine compartment and this forces the automaker to use the old 6.2-liter V8. That doesn’t mean the Blackwing project is dead as Cadillac’s president Steve Carlisle hinted we’ll see something from the Blackwing expertise in other future models of the brand.

During the presentation of the 2021 Escalade last week, Carlisle gave an interview to our colleagues at Road and Track and confirmed the automaker has “no specific plans for that engine” at the moment. However, the Blackwing name won’t die.

"We learned a lot with Blackwing. It's an idea that's really resonated with people. So there'll be a little bit of Blackwing in other cars going forward," Carlisle told the publication during the new Escalade debut ceremony.

The Blackwing twin-turbo engine was introduced with the CT6-V back in 2018 and offered 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) at 5,700 rpm and 640 pound-feet (868 Newton-meters) of torque between 3,200 and 4,000 rpm. There were rumors that Cadillac could also use it for the CT5-V but the plans changed at some point.

The CT6 will go out of production later this month when the Escalade will effectively take the position of the brand’s flagship model. Cadillac won’t build a direct successor to the CT6 but a new large sedan could be launched at some point in the future. It won’t feature an internal combustion engine though, as Caddy wants to “move into electrification, it's a clean sheet."