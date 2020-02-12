Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq – notice a pattern here? All of Skoda’s SUVs have names that start with a “K” and end with “Q.” The Czech marque is making a slight change to its nomenclature by replacing the first letter with “E” to signal the pure electric powertrain of its upcoming SUV – the “Enyaq.” While the Citigoe iV will go down in history as the company’s first electric car, the Enyaq will be the first to be developed right from the start as an EV.

The Skoda Enyaq will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform that was inaugurated on a production model last year with the launch of the ID.3 compact hatchback. Much like the MQB architecture for vehicles equipped with combustion engines, MEB will eventually underpin a variety of models across the group’s brands.

Gallery: 2019 Skoda Vision iV concept

19 Photos

Skoda isn’t going into any details for the time being regarding the Enyaq, but the zero-emissions SUV is expected to be a production version of the attractive Vision iV concept unveiled nearly a year ago. The sleek showcar had a coupe-esque roofline, suicide doors, and 22-inch wheels – all of which are unlikely to carry over on the production model. That said, there are reasons to believe the road-going vehicle will be a looker.

In concept form, Skoda’s electric high-riding vehicle had dual motors – one mounted on each axle – for a combined output of 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and all-wheel drive. It promised to offer 311 miles (500 kilometers) of WLTP-certified range and charge its battery pack to an 80-percent level in just half an hour.

The Enyaq represents an important model in Skoda’s agenda to have 10 electric and hybrid “iV” models on sale by late 2022, with the Octavia iV and Superb iV recently joining the portfolio. The Kodiaq iV should follow shortly with the midsize SUV’s forthcoming mid-cycle facelift we spotted back in July 2019.