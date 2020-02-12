Hyundai is refreshing its European lineup from the bottom to the top as after introducing the all-new i10 and teasing the next-generation i20, the time has come to catch a first glimpse of the i30 facelift. Much like the supermini, the compact hatchback will premiere next month at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show where it will share the spotlight with the first-ever N Line version of the i30 wagon.

Speaking of the N Line, the adjacent teasers depict the hatch in the sporty-looking specification with a redesigned front bumper hosting much larger air intakes. The LED daytime running lights are no longer affixed to the bumper as they’ve now been integrated into the headlights, which have a significantly sharper appearance than before. Hyundai has also tweaked the grille by applying a different mesh pattern to emphasize the i30’s sportier appearance.

Images of the rear end have not been published, but we do know from the South Korean marque there are redesigned taillights and a modified bumper. Rounding off the changes on the outside are fresh alloy wheel designs varying in size from 16 to 18 inches. Inside, the i30 facelift will be available with a fully digital instrument cluster accompanied by a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

Needless to say, the revisions made to the European i30 will probably have a direct correspondent in the United States where Hyundai sells the Elantra GT. Expect a similar update to be applied to the more stylish Fastback version available on the Old Continent and some other parts of the world.

Further down the line, the i30 N will also be facelifted and should finally get that long-promised dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hyundai was considering at one point installing an all-wheel-drive system to go after the recently spied 2021 VW Golf R, but we haven’t heard anything about that in a while.