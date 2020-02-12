The wraps will come off next month in Geneva.
Hyundai is refreshing its European lineup from the bottom to the top as after introducing the all-new i10 and teasing the next-generation i20, the time has come to catch a first glimpse of the i30 facelift. Much like the supermini, the compact hatchback will premiere next month at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show where it will share the spotlight with the first-ever N Line version of the i30 wagon.
Speaking of the N Line, the adjacent teasers depict the hatch in the sporty-looking specification with a redesigned front bumper hosting much larger air intakes. The LED daytime running lights are no longer affixed to the bumper as they’ve now been integrated into the headlights, which have a significantly sharper appearance than before. Hyundai has also tweaked the grille by applying a different mesh pattern to emphasize the i30’s sportier appearance.
Images of the rear end have not been published, but we do know from the South Korean marque there are redesigned taillights and a modified bumper. Rounding off the changes on the outside are fresh alloy wheel designs varying in size from 16 to 18 inches. Inside, the i30 facelift will be available with a fully digital instrument cluster accompanied by a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.
Needless to say, the revisions made to the European i30 will probably have a direct correspondent in the United States where Hyundai sells the Elantra GT. Expect a similar update to be applied to the more stylish Fastback version available on the Old Continent and some other parts of the world.
Further down the line, the i30 N will also be facelifted and should finally get that long-promised dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hyundai was considering at one point installing an all-wheel-drive system to go after the recently spied 2021 VW Golf R, but we haven’t heard anything about that in a while.
- Hyundai Motor has revealed the first glimpse of the new i30 ahead of its public world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.
It features a host of design upgrades including redesigned bumpers and new LED headlamps, bringing a stronger, sharper look and more visual appeal.
In the teaser images showcasing the N Line model, some of the most significant new design features can be seen. The redesigned front bumper and the new grille featuring an updated mesh pattern are shown, exposing the wider look and stronger stance of the new i30. These elements are complemented by new LED headlamps and V-shaped integrated Daytime Running Lights, to create a more impactful first impression of the car.
Further design highlights for the new i30 will be seen when more images are released in the coming weeks. These include new rear bumper, rear lights and alloy wheel designs in 16-inch, 17-inch and 18-inch styles. The interior design has also been enhanced, with a new digital instrument cluster and a larger 10.25-inch display among other upgrades.
With the new i30, Hyundai will launch an N Line version of its popular i30 Wagon, meaning the company’s sporty trim level will be available on all i30 body types for the first time.
The new i30 will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2020. More details will be released in the near future.