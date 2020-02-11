It was just last week when the first spy photos of the next-generation Kia Sedona minivan surfaced for the first time. The cladded minivan was a surprise to see as Kia had refreshed it for the 2019 model year. Now, a new report from TheKoreanCarBlog.com says the all-new Sedona could debut as soon as this April during the New York Auto Show, which is the same show where the refreshed 2019 Sedona debuted.

The publication cites anonymous sources from South Korea as the origin of the van's debut date, which flip's the automaker's usual routine of showing new models in Korea first. However, according to the sources, Kia will show the U.S.-spec van first in April, followed by the Korean debut in July.

When the all-new Kia Sedona arrives, it will ride on Kia's third-generation platform that underpins the new Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima. This will make room for a hybrid powertrain in the future. According to the publication's sources, the new Sedona will have a Kia Soul-inspired front end with horizontal LED headlights like those on the Kia Seltos. Kia's tiger nose design remains.

It appears the new Sedona will no longer use Kia's 3.3-liter V6 engine. Instead, it'll use Kia's Theta III turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder. It's likely the same engine destined for the Hyundai Sonata N-Line, which produces 290 horsepower (216 Kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. That'd be an improvement over the V6's current 276 hp (206 kW) and 248 lb-ft (336 Nm) of torque. The new 2.5-liter mill will likely pair with the Sedona's 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Gallery: Kia Sedona Kia Carnival Spy Photos

11 Photos

Kia is likely looking to juice Sedona sales, which have fallen in 2019 to just 15,931 examples. That's down from 17,928 in 2018. Even sales in early 2020 are struggling compared to 2019. That could mean the next-gen Sedona could offer all-wheel drive, much like the Toyota Sienna, and recently refreshed Chrysler Pacifica. However, no number of features and luxury can dethrone the Dodge Grand Caravan as the minivan sales leader.