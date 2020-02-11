Newsflash folks – people are antsy to see the new Ford Bronco. It’s been a long time coming, but as we get closer to the SUV’s return later this spring, it seems the anticipation gets stronger. The folks at Partcatalog.com sent us an interesting deep-dive into Google trends reaching back to the beginning of the year, revealing which states are talking about Bronco the most. As popular as the SUV’s revival is, the stats show it’s not the only vehicle on the minds of Americans right now.

All total, Bronco is the premier auto-related trend on Google among the entire central U.S. and much of the Midwest. Further east, Bronco is also the top auto trend in Maine, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Move past the Continental Divide, however, and Bronco completely disappears. In the west it’s a hodge-podge with Utah and Nevada chatting about the Porsche Taycan, California, Washington, and Hawaii gushing about the Tesla Model Y, Oregon and Alaska talking about the Land Rover Defender, and Arizona is buzzing about the new Corvette. With the state being known for retirees and golf courses, the irony of that revelation is not lost on us.

Speaking of Corvette, it’s easily second on the list with folks in the south and Midwest apparently loving it. The Defender comes back for Virginia and portions of New England, and oddly enough, Vermont and Delaware are all about Rivian. For that matter, we struggle to think of two states more opposite than Rhode Island and Idaho, but the automotive discussion there focuses on the Mustang Mach-E more than anything else.

As for Bronco, who knows how the discussion might settle out once it finally debuts later this spring. An exact date hasn’t been revealed yet by Ford, but an event for the New York Auto Show in April is a good candidate. Failing that, Ford could make a big Bronco splash at the recast Detroit Auto Show in June, which sneaks in just before the official start of summer.