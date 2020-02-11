Ever since Porsche debuted the Taycan Turbo S, the automaker’s first fully electric vehicle, the company has touted its repeatable performance. That means the car is capable of multiple high-powered runs without restricting output for the sake of protecting the batteries and electric motor. Porsche claims the driver is the limit to repeated performance runs, not the car. That repeatability was on display in a new video from the DragTimes YouTube channel where the Taycan Turbo S hits the drag strip for some quarter-mile runs – and the results are impressive.

The Taycan Turbo S rocketed down the un-prepped track three times with nearly identical results: 10.58 seconds at 128.81 miles per hour (207.29 kilometers per hour), 10.56 seconds at 129.45 mph (208.33 kph), and 10.59 seconds at 129.08 mph (207.73 kph). Those best Porsche’s claimed time of 10.8 seconds. Even the zero-to-60 mph (96 kph) times are similar: 2.78 seconds, 2.75 seconds, and 2.73 seconds. Those numbers happen as the Taycan struggled for grip off the starting line.

Powering the Taycan Turbo S is a 93.4-kilowatt-hour battery that pairs with two synchronous electric motors (one at the front and one at the rear). The car’s output is rated at 616 horsepower (459 kilowatts) and 774 pound-feet (1,049 Newton-meters) of torque. An Overboost function ups power to 750 hp (559 kW) while torque stays the same. The car’s top speed is limited to 162 mph (261 kph).

When Porsche first unveiled the Taycan Turbo S, many saw it as a direct shot at the Tesla Model S. Here was a legacy automaker ready to put Tesla in its place. But that’s not really the case as the Taycan Turbo S is far more expensive while offering a lot less electric range. Then again, Porsche is all about that repeatable performance.