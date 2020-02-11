After countless spy photos, the new Cupra Leon will finally make its world debut on February 20 this year. The Spanish sports car brand, part of the VAG family under SEAT’s umbrella, has just teased its hot hatch and released preliminary details.

Cupra will open its garage to unveil the first Leon in the history to wear the Cupra badge as a standalone marque. “Destined to set standards in many other ways,” the vehicle will arrive in both hatchback and wagon versions, and from what we are able to understand at this point, these are most likely the production models.

Gallery: Cupra Leon ST new spy photos

10 Photos

“The Leon Cupra has been a bestseller, with close to 44,000 units sold of the last generation,” Wayne Griffiths, Cupra CEO, said. “With the launch of the new Cupra Leon, we will strengthen the Cupra brand, by giving a new identity to a very emblematic car. The new Cupra Leon is the King Of Leons.”

The automaker also confirmed the new performance Leon will become the first model from the series to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Last year, Griffiths revealed the PHEV system will combine a 1.4-liter turbo engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 241 horsepower (180 kilowatts). The same mill can be found in the upcoming new Octavia RS iV.

“Developed to become a reference point in the segment,” the new Cupra Leon will benefit not only from a powerful electrified engine but will also receive performance improvements across the board, including a stiffer suspension, larger brakes, and tweaked steering.

Cupra also revealed it will unveil the race-spec variant of the new hot hatch, the Cupra e-Racer, together with the road-going model.