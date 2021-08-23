As you’d expect from a Hollywood blockbuster, the plotline played a little fast and loose with reality. So which parts of the film are true and which elements are stretched for artistic and dramatic effect? Check out the video above, which is part 2 in a series of videos about the real race and the movie (part 1 can be viewed below).

Did Ken Miles really throw a wrench at Shelby at a race in California? Did he ever punch him in the face in the street? How did Miles lose a multiple-lap lead at Le Mans – was it sabotage from Ford management, who wanted its other drivers to win? What really happened at the finish line? And what did the podium scene actually look like?

Narrated by nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen, using exclusive footage from Motorsport.tv’s Le Mans archive and photographs from Motorsport Images, we tell the story of what really happened featuring interviews with a host of motorsport experts – and Miles’s son Peter, who was a young boy when all the real-life drama unfolded.

Ford v Ferrari – what happened next after Le Mans 1966?

Following Miles’s death in testing just months after Le Mans ’66, Ford suffers another blow when Ferrari’s new 330 P4 blows away its GT40s in the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours, scoring a humbling 1-2-3 victory.

But Shelby has the answer with an all-new, American-built machine called the Mark IV. With legendary drivers Dan Gurney and AJ Foyt, it gets its revenge at the next year's Le Mans after a fantastic race, which includes a moment when the leaders come to halt out on track in the most bizarre stand-off in motorsport history!

Narrated by nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen and using exclusive footage from Motorsport.tv’s Le Mans archive and photographs from Motorsport Images, the documentary video above tells the story of what happened next featuring interviews with a host of motorsport experts – and Miles’s son Peter, who chillingly recounts the day his father died.

Check out more of Le Man's amazing past in Motorsport.tv's collection of videos entitled "24 Hours of Le Mans: The Great History."