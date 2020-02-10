In case you no longer watch Top Gear, the show recently had the opportunity to lap the Porsche Taycan Turbo S around its test track. The EV went around the course in 1:17.6, which is the fastest result ever for a four-door vehicle. It ties the time for the Koenigsegg CCX with the Top Gear wing and modern Honda NSX. The next best results for sedans are 1:21.4 from the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and 1:21.5 for the Tesla Model 3 AWD Performance.

While the Taycan Turbo S is undoubtedly quick around Top Gear's track, the sound that it is likely to be far more polarizing among watchers. Electric motors have a very linear sound that progressively increases in pitch and volume. To some ears, the sound just doesn't have the drama that comes from an internal combustion engine. There are no pops or bangs here to add to the mechanical chorus. You just hear the electric whine, tire noise, and the wind.

The Taycan Turbo S comes standard with the Porsche Electric Sport Sound system. The tech can make certain noises from the drivetrain quieter in the cabin and amplify others. The company describes the result as having "a clear electrical statement but unquestionably the sound of a genuine Porsche." The equipment is optional on the Taycan Turbo.

The Taycan Turbo S produces 751 horsepower (560 kilowatts) and sprints to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the vehicle's range on a charge is 192 miles. Although, tests suggest the real-world available driving distance is actually farther.