Cigarette Racing and Mercedes-Benz partner once again to create a custom speed boat. This year's watercraft seems to take inspiration from the G-Class SUV based on the new teaser for it. A full unveiling takes place at the Miami Boat Show on Thursday, February 13.

This year's boat has the classic silhouette of Cigarette Racing's watercraft with a long nose and short rear section. This isn't the type of boat that is all about speed and isn't the type of thing you'd take on a long voyage. A roof offers some weather protection, though.

Save Thousands On A New Mercedes-Benz G-Class MSRP $ 125,495 MSRP $ 125,495 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Mercedes and Cigarette Racing have been collaborating on these special boats since 2007. Last year's creation was a 41-foot speedboat taking inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door. Power came from four Mercury Racing 400R outboard engines producing a total of 1,600 horsepower (1,193 kilowatts) that provided a top speed of 83 miles per hour (134 kilometers per hour). The craft also had lots of carbon fiber parts, including the deck, roof, and rudder. It was able to carry up to 20 people.

The last G-Class-inspired project from Cigarette Racing was in 2013. It used the 42-foot Huntress as a starting point. It packed five Mercury Racing Verado 350SCi engines making a total of 1,750 hp (1,305 kW) that allowed for a top speed of 78 mph (125 kph). It had a small cabin with a galley and a day bed.