Prices of used Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 can easily go well above the $1-million mark and this means just a few lucky car enthusiasts out there can afford one. Thankfully, since September 2019, there’s been a significantly more affordable (like 2,000 times more affordable) way to enjoy the AMG G63 6x6 in all its absurdity. And you can even drive it at home.

Of course, we are talking about the Traxxas TRX-6 Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6, which is a detailed scale version of the original 6x6 off-road beast. The company describes it as “the most advanced and capable RC crawler ever to hit the trail” and a new fan video only comes to prove that.

Gallery: Traxxas TRX-6 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6

50 Photos

Mud Puppy’s clip on YouTube shows the RC G-Class in action overcoming massive (relative to the car’s dimensions) obstacles including a few shelves and old books covered with a carpet. The video provides a good look at the actual off-road capability of the scale model in different modes with locked differentials.

“The TRX-6 defies physics with radically innovative technology combined with precision engineering to create a completely new breed of scale crawler.”

Speaking of the differentials, Traxxas’ model features T-Lock remote-locking differentials, a high/low transmission, long-travel shocks, and more. It’s waterproof and comes equipped with an LED lighting package that comes with its own dedicated power supply.

It’s very impressive to see that the RC can actually climb a 60-degree slope and even pull a wheelie at the end. Enjoy!