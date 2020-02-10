Here's a video that's interesting for two reasons. First, there's an opportunity to see a new BMW Z4 reaching a GPS-indicated 158 miles per hour (255 kilometers per hour) on the Autobahn. As an extra bonus, we get a fresh glimpse of the refreshed BMW 5 Series Touring on the road, too.

The Z4 in this video is a 30i model with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The opening of the clip provides a detailed look at the roadster. The owner also uses a GPS speedometer app that provides a more accurate reading than what's in the instrument cluster.

The Z4 manages to chase down a camouflaged BMW 5 Series Touring ahead of the wagon's refresh. Unfortunately, the camera never provides a fantastic look at the car. From the peek that we see, this vehicle seems to have concealment in the same spots as in other spy shots of the upcoming model.

On the other end of the body, spy shots suggest the refreshed 5 Series wouldn't wear a giant grille like the 7 Series or revised 4 Series. An improved plug-in hybrid should be among the powertrain upgrades. Inside, the model gains a larger infotainment screen, it's safe to expect there to be updated driver assistance technology, too.

The new 5 Series will reportedly debut around the middle of 2020. In the United States, it'll go on sale for the 2021 model year.