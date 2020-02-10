We are kicking off the new week with our best look at the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in action yet. A new video shot in California shows us two Corvette C8 Z06 prototypes merging onto the I5 highway traffic in Valencia.

The 30-second clip provides a look at the rear end of the cars. Of course, these are still heavily camouflaged and there’s not really much to be seen from the actual body shape and details.

Gallery: New Chevrolet Corvette Z06 screenshots from spy video

6 Photos

What’s more important, however, it seems that Chevrolet is benchmarking the new Z06 with what appears to be a Ferrari 458 Italia. It’s good to know that the engineers will make sure the hardcore ‘Vette will be up to date with its European supercar competition.

According to preliminary information, the new Z06 will use a modified version of the 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crank from the C8.R race car. If this turns out to be true, we expect the power to be above the race car’s respectable 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (651 Newton-meters) because it wouldn't have to adhere to a series' regulations.

Another option is Cadillac’s Blackwing twin-turbo V8, which would allegedly make up to 800 hp (597 kW) and around 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) torque. In our opinion, that’s the more unlikely solution.

As one would expect from a track-focused Corvette, the new Z06 will probably bring healthy aerodynamic upgrades combined with a lower weight compared to the regular Corvette C8. Other tweaks would almost certainly include bigger brakes and suspension revisions.